Happy birthday, Ali Zafar: 5 Bollywood songs of the actor-singer

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 18, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Actor-singer Ali Zafar is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Thursday (May 18)

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar became a Bollywood heartthrob when he made his debut in 2010 with Tere Bin Laden. He was active in the Indian cinema till 2016's Dear Zindagi. Over the years, he didn't only act in renowned movies in Hindi but also gave us some popular numbers. On his 43 birthday, here's a look at the Bollywood songs he sang.

'Palat Meri Jaan'

Palat Meri Jaan from the 2014 movie Total Siyapaa is a perfect number for those who want to convey their feelings for their love interest. The song is picturized on Zafar and Yami Gautam, the lead pair of the film. Anupam Kher also played a vital role in the movie. Interestingly, Zafar didn't only sing it but also composed and penned its lyrics.

'Woh Dekhne Mein'

Featuring Zafar and Aditi Rao Hydari, Woh Dekhne Mein is a song from the movie London Paris New York, starring the two actors in the lead. The 2012 romantic-comedy drama, which also starred Dalip Tahil as Rao Hydari's father, was a commercial success. It was made on a budget of Rs. 7 crore. The song was also composed and written by the Pakistani singer-actor.

'Tu Hi Hai'

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi was loved by the critics and the audience. Many may not remember it well but the film also featured Zafar in a small role. In fact, he also sang the song Tu Hi Hai which was picturized on him and Bhatt. Another version of the song was sung by Arijit Singh.

'Madhubala'

In the year 2011, Zafar was seen opposite Katrina Kaif in the film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It also featured Imran Khan as the lead actor and Zafar's on-screen brother. The song Madhubala, picturized on Kaif, Zafar, and Khan, is a peppy number sung by Shweta Pandit and Zafar himself. While Sohail Sen composed the music, the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil.

'Nakhriley'

Zafar has also worked with legendary lyricist Gulzar and music composers Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy in the 2014 action drama Kill Dil. Starring Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Zafar, and Govinda, the film tanked at the box office but did give a few good songs to remember. Nakhriley, picturized on Chopra, Singh, and Zafar, was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Zafar, and Mahalakshmi Iyer.