Entertainment

Ektaa Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor reunite for untitled film releasing in September

Ektaa Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor reunite for untitled film releasing in September

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 07:44 pm 1 min read

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are collaborating once again!

Ektaa Kapoor is one of the most successful Indian producers who can understand the pulse of viewers like no one else. Reportedly, she is set to reunite with Rhea Kapoor, who has backed women-led films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. The duo has collaborated on two projects; they have now announced their third project together—an untitled film—reportedly set to release on September 22.

What we know about upcoming film

Ektaa and Rhea previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding, which was loved by many. They have also teamed up for the upcoming film The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The untitled September release will be their third collaboration, and details are kept under wraps. It will be produced under the Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network banners.

Twitter Post