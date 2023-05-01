Entertainment

Sohail Khan in talks with Salman Khan for 'Sher Khan'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023

'Sher Khan' to be revived by Sohail Khan

Every director and filmmaker has their own passion projects and often some have to wait for years to make it happen. Rumors are rife that Sohail Khan is set to revive Sher Khan, a passion project which was shelved back in 2012 due to VFX reasons. India has produced stellar content in the recent past and Khan is in talks with brother Salman Khan.

Touted to be a jungle adventure film

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Sher Khan is a dream project and the team has taken all the time to lock the script. Sohail is excited to make his dream project with Salman and Bhai is also looking for a jungle adventure." The source also said that the upcoming film will have a flavor of Indiana Jones.

