Entertainment

Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan: Films that showcase his acting versatility

Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan: Films that showcase his acting versatility

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 24, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Varun Dhawan!

Varun Dhawan made his way into Bollywood with the character of a rich, popular, charming young adult in Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. Now, spending more than a decade in the industry, he has experimented with a wide variety of roles and garnered critical acclaim along the way. On his 36th birthday, we look at some projects that prove his versatility.

'Badlapur' (2015)

In Badlapur, Dhawan played the role of a man severely wronged in life, one whose wife is mercilessly killed, and his life is turned upside down. After that, the sole purpose of his life becomes to track down her killers and exact revenge. Dhawan's acting suited the neo-noir thriller well, lending it the exact amount of mystery and intensity the Sriram Raghavan directorial demanded.

'October' (2018)

October, directed by Shoojit Sircar and co-starring Banita Sandhu (her debut), Isha Chaturvedi, and Gitanjali Rao (her film debut), among others, is considered the best, most subtle, and most nuanced film of Dhawan's career. The film opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews for Dhawan's performance as Dan Walia, who deeply, selflessly cares for his comatose fellow intern. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' (2022)

In JugJugg Jeeyo, it may first seem like VD is traversing familiar territory, i.e., comedy, but as the film progresses, we realize the case is more complicated than that. He plays a man torn between his desire to leave a relationship or mindlessly staying in it. His emotions finally burst in a confrontational scene with his wife—played by Kiara Advani—in the Raj Mehta directorial.

'Bhediya' (2022)

Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, which is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. This was another opportunity for him to bat on an unknown pitch, and he didn't disappoint, especially in the scenes that focus on his exasperation at suddenly transforming into a wolf. The film will stream on Jio Cinema soon and will have a sequel, too.