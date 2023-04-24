Entertainment

Happy birthday, Joe Keery: Actor's best performances, 'Stranger Things' aside

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 24, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

American actor-musician Joe Keery celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday

With every season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, fans have united in expressing their undying love for Steve Harrington, played by American actor-musician-comedian Joe Keery. While his dynamic performance on the show has earned him a dedicated fan following, Keery's talent extends beyond his role in sci-fi series. On the actor's 31st birthday, we gather his best performances aside from Stranger Things.

'Molly's Game' (2017)

In the 2017 biographical crime drama film Molly's Game, Keery portrayed the character of Trust Fund Cole, a filthy-rich poker player who becomes involved with Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), the mastermind behind a massive poker empire. Even in a supporting role, Keery showcased his quirky side while portraying the vulnerabilities of a man who is struggling to come to terms with his own limitations.

'Slice' (2018)

Now, let's recall Keery's role in the horror-comedy film Slice. He embraced his comedic side in the role of Jackson, a local reporter who tries to wrap his head around the unexplained murders of pizza deliverymen in the Ghost Town neighborhood of Kingfisher. With Slice, Keery proved that he is a multi-talented performer who can easily handle a wide range of genres.

'Free Guy' (2021)

For the 2021 action-comedy film Free Guy, Keery teamed up with director-producer Shawn Levy, who also helmed numerous Stranger Things episodes. Apart from Keery, it featured Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. In Free Guy, he took up the role of Keys—a designer and best friend of the film's protagonist Reynolds. His much-needed comic scenes came as a relief to the film's action sequences.

'Death to 2020,' 'Death to 2021'

We cannot conclude this list without mentioning the satirical Netflix mockumentary series Death to 2020 and its follow-up, Death to 2021. Keery played Duke Goolies—a social media influencer—who provided a hilarious take on the major events of 2020 and 2021 that took place in the US and UK, including lockdowns and the US presidential election. Fans lauded Keery's comic timing in this series.