Hero rides 21% sales jump in July, dispatching 4.5L units

Hero MotoCorp , the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has reported a massive jump in its sales for July 2025. The company dispatched a total of 449,755 motorcycles and scooters last month. This marks a whopping 21% increase from the same period last year, when it sold 370,274 units. The growth is attributed to strong retail momentum in both urban and rural markets across India.

Market expectations Strong retail momentum ahead of festive season Hero MotoCorp's strong sales performance in July 2025 comes ahead of the upcoming festive season. The company expects this period to drive even more growth. In terms of retail, Hero recorded over 339,827 registrations on the VAHAN portal (excluding Telangana), indicating healthy demand across the country. The company's scooter portfolio, especially models like Destini 125 and Xoom 125, have contributed greatly to this success by gaining market share.

Product appeal EV arm delivered a record-breaking 11,226 units in July On the motorcycle front, Hero MotoCorp's recently launched HF Deluxe Pro has added fresh appeal to the entry-level segment. With improved styling, class-leading features, and impressive fuel efficiency, the model has struck a chord with a broad range of customers. The company's electric vehicle arm, VIDA, also made headlines in July by delivering a record-breaking 11,226 units, with 10,489 VAHAN registrations.