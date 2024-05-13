Next Article

The company will provide two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise through ONDC

Hero MotoCorp embraces ONDC network to sell auto parts, accessories

By Akash Pandey 05:24 pm May 13, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Hero MotoCorp has announced a partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This move marks Hero as the first auto company in India to join the ONDC network. The collaboration aims to enhance customer reach and convenience by offering an easily accessible digital mode. Initially, the company will provide two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise through ONDC. Customers can discover these products using various buyer apps on the network such as Paytm and Mystore.

Hyperlocal deliveries

ONGC integration boosts digital transformation

The integration with ONDC is expected to significantly improve order processing speed by enabling hyperlocal deliveries. This will be backed by Hero MotoCorp's extensive physical distribution network. The move not only strengthens the Digital India mission but also aids in driving the country's digital transformation and economic growth, revolutionizing the digital automotive marketplace. The collaboration is set to deliver a new purchasing experience to its over 115 million customers.

Automotive taxonomy

Hero MotoCorp's commitment to digital innovation

Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, emphasized the company's commitment to customer-centricity and digital innovation through this initiative. He stated, "At Hero MotoCorp, customer-centricity and digital innovation are at the core of everything we do. Now with ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with."