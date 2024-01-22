Hero MotoCorp may launch Xoom 160 adventure scooter tomorrow

By Akash Pandey 05:36 pm Jan 22, 202405:36 pm

The Xoom 160 was revealed at 2023 EICMA

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the worldwide debut of its most powerful motorcycle, the Mavrick, tomorrow. The company is also expected to launch the Xoom 160 adventure scooter at the same event. To recall, the Xoom 160 was first showcased at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, marking Hero's entrance into the 160cc scooter market and the realm of adventure scooters. The vehicle is said to compete with Yamaha's Aerox 155.

Design mirrors an off-road-ready maxi-scooter

The Xoom 160 sports a tall and robust design, resembling an off-road-ready maxi-scooter. It features an LED headlight nestled between a transparent visor and a secondary beak, a single-piece seat, and a top box mount, which may be available as an add-on. The two-wheeler is equipped with LED lighting, a smart key, remote key ignition, an ignition dial, and a smart find feature.

It uses a 156cc, single-cylinder engine

The new Xoom 160 is powered by a 156cc, single-cylinder engine. Although the power figures have not been released yet, they are expected to be announced tomorrow. The scooter comes with standard telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, and front and rear disc brakes mounted on 14-inch wheels with block-pattern tires. The official price of the two-wheeler is estimated to range between Rs. 1.2-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).