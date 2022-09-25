Auto

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched in India: Check price

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 25, 2022, 07:54 pm 2 min read

Yamaha Aerox 155 Moto GP Edition has racing-inspired graphics (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha unveiled the MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 scooter in India in August this year. The company has now announced the price of the two-wheeler. Priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the "bike-faced" scooter flaunts a color scheme inspired by the brand's Monster Energy MotoGP M1 race bike. It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine seen on the standard model.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a popular maxi-sports scooter that offers the perfect balance of good looks and features. With the MotoGP Edition, the automaker has taken the former to another level.

This scooter will be a perfect acquisition for those who watched the legendary Yamaha M1s ripping through MotoGP tracks.

All you have to do is pay a premium of Rs. 2,000.

Design The scooter sports Monster Energy decals

The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition sits on an underbone frame and sports a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It only has some cosmetic differences from the standard model, including blue and green highlights and Monster Energy decals. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 14-inch alloy wheels.

Information The engine is derived from R15's V4 motor

The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine sourced from the R15. It is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 14.79hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.

Safety The two-wheeler has single-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition: Pricing

The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh in India. It carries a premium of Rs. 2,000 over the standard model, which costs Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).