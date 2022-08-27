Auto

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched at Rs. 79,000: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 27, 2022, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Honda Shine Celebration Edition is powered by a 124cc engine.

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the Celebration Edition of its Shine motorbike in India. It is available in two variants. The model flaunts gold-colored accents on the headlamp cowl, side panels, and fuel tank. It also gets a brown seat cover and a gold-colored Honda badge. It draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 10.59hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda Shine Celebration Edition offers better looks in comparison to the standard model and carries a slight premium.

The Shine is an extremely popular commuter bike in India, and it is an excellent offering for our roads. The Celebration Edition model is expected to further raise its appeal in the market.

It rivals the Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Radeon.

Design The bike is offered in 2 shades

The Honda Shine Celebration Edition sits on a diamond-type frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and a short flyscreen. The bike packs a halogen headlight, a bulb taillamp, and an analog instrument console and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic shades.

Information It runs on a 11hp, 124cc engine

The Honda Shine Celebration Edition runs on a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 10.59hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 11Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda Shine Celebration Edition is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and CBS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Honda Shine Celebration Edition: Pricing

In India, the drum brake-equipped version of the Honda Shine Celebration Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 78,878, while the disc brake trim is priced at Rs. 82,878 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).