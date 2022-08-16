Auto

Porsche unveils a one-off 911 Sally Special edition: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 16, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Porsche 911 Sally Special is powered by 3.0-liter flat-six petrol engine (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has taken the wraps off a unique 911 Sally Special edition. The car is made in collaboration with the creative team of the classic Pixar movie Cars. The four-wheeler will debut on August 20 during Monterey Car Week and it will be auctioned to support "Girls Inc." as well as "USA for UNHCR." It is based on the 2022 911 Carrera GTS model.

Context Why does this story matter?

Porsche and Pixar have brought the spirit of Sally from the movie Cars to life in a new way.

The one-off supercar flaunts various design elements from the movie such as the character's pinstripe tattoo under the spoiler and specially developed "Sally Blue Metallic" paint scheme.

The 911 Sally Special will be auctioned by RM Sotheby.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts five-spoke designer alloy wheels

The Porsche 911 Sally Special has a special "Sally Blue Metallic" color scheme and features oval-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, and a sloping roof line. The coupe is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) five-spoke designer wheels. Connected LED taillights and a spoiler are available at the rear.

Information It is offered with a 473hp, 3.0-liter engine

The special edition 911 is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that is paired with a 7-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm.

Interiors The coupe gets special cloth upholstery with a plaid pattern

On the inside, the 911 Sally Special has a special cloth upholstery with a plaid pattern on the bucket-type seats, blue highlights on the dashboard and door panels, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with a drive mode selector that says "Kachow! Mode." It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Porsche 911 Sally Special: Pricing

Porsche and Pixar have officially revealed the one-off 911 Sally Special and the supercar will be auctioned by RM Sotheby on August 20. For reference, the base price tag of the 2022 Carrera GTS that it is based on is $138,050 (approximately Rs. 1.09 crore).