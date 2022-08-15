Auto

Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs. 1 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 15, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

The Ola S1 is offered with five color options (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola has launched the S1 electric scooter in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter features a similar design philosophy to the S1 Pro. The regular model is the most affordable offering from the homegrown automaker and is backed by the brand's MoveOS. The two-wheeler is powered by an 8.5kW electric motor linked with a 3kWh battery pack.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ola S1 Pro is currently the highest-selling electric scooter in India and had crossed the 50,000 production milestone in the month of April.

However, Ola Electric has been plagued with fire-related issues, software glitches, and build quality concerns since the deliveries began.

The homegrown automaker is slowly attempting to rectify its image by updating its existing scooters to an improved MoveOS 2.0 software.

Design The scooter features an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Ola S1 sports a similar design language to its sibling, the S1 Pro. It has a tubular frame, a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type single-piece seat with grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options and rides on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels.

Information It has a claimed range of 131km on single charge

The S1 is backed by an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 131km on a single charge. The scooter sprints from 0-40km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 95km/h.

Safety It comes equipped with disc brakes and combined braking system

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and hill-hold control for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties are carried on by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the e-scooter.

Information Ola S1: Pricing

In India, the Ola S1 is now available with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter can be booked online via the company's website.