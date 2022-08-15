Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs. 1 lakh
Ola has launched the S1 electric scooter in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter features a similar design philosophy to the S1 Pro. The regular model is the most affordable offering from the homegrown automaker and is backed by the brand's MoveOS. The two-wheeler is powered by an 8.5kW electric motor linked with a 3kWh battery pack.
- Ola S1 Pro is currently the highest-selling electric scooter in India and had crossed the 50,000 production milestone in the month of April.
- However, Ola Electric has been plagued with fire-related issues, software glitches, and build quality concerns since the deliveries began.
- The homegrown automaker is slowly attempting to rectify its image by updating its existing scooters to an improved MoveOS 2.0 software.
The Ola S1 sports a similar design language to its sibling, the S1 Pro. It has a tubular frame, a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type single-piece seat with grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options and rides on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels.
The S1 is backed by an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 131km on a single charge. The scooter sprints from 0-40km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 95km/h.
For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and hill-hold control for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties are carried on by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the e-scooter.
In India, the Ola S1 is now available with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter can be booked online via the company's website.