2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted undisguised before launch: Check design
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been spotted at a dealership without any camouflage, revealing its design details. The SUV will receive cosmetic as well as mechanical updates to keep it in sync with the modern breed of four-wheelers. It will take on the C-segment while its sibling, the Scorpio-N tackles the D-segment vehicles. The automaker could launch the car in India next week.
- Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist around the world, with capable off-road vehicles such as the Thar and Bolero in India and the ROXOR in the US and Canadian markets.
- The upcoming Scorpio Classic is essentially a rebadged version of the previous-generation model, with tweaked mechanicals and exterior design.
- The brand will primarily target the rural areas, where the SUV is in demand.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will get reworked bumpers, a muscular bonnet with a functional air scoop, a new-age grille with vertical chrome slats, projector headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, black B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Vertically stacked taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will draw power from the tried-and-tested 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 138hp and a peak torque of 319Nm. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will get a six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with the 'Twin Peaks' logo. The SUV will pack an all-new touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
In India, the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Scorpio Classic should be announced by Mahindra in the coming weeks. We expect the refreshed SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).