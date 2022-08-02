Auto

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted undisguised before launch: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 02, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will flaunt the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been spotted at a dealership without any camouflage, revealing its design details. The SUV will receive cosmetic as well as mechanical updates to keep it in sync with the modern breed of four-wheelers. It will take on the C-segment while its sibling, the Scorpio-N tackles the D-segment vehicles. The automaker could launch the car in India next week.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist around the world, with capable off-road vehicles such as the Thar and Bolero in India and the ROXOR in the US and Canadian markets.

The upcoming Scorpio Classic is essentially a rebadged version of the previous-generation model, with tweaked mechanicals and exterior design.

The brand will primarily target the rural areas, where the SUV is in demand.

Exteriors The SUV will sport projector headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will get reworked bumpers, a muscular bonnet with a functional air scoop, a new-age grille with vertical chrome slats, projector headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, black B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Vertically stacked taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a 2.2-liter diesel engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will draw power from the tried-and-tested 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 138hp and a peak torque of 319Nm. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature an all-new touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic will get a six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with the 'Twin Peaks' logo. The SUV will pack an all-new touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Pricing and availability

In India, the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Scorpio Classic should be announced by Mahindra in the coming weeks. We expect the refreshed SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).