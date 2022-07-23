Auto

Aprilia discontinues the affordable Storm 125 scooter in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 23, 2022, 03:25 am 2 min read

Aprilia Storm 125 was offered in two matt-finished paint schemes with sporty graphics (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia has taken its most affordable model, the Storm 125, off the shelves in India. It was the entry-level scooter for the brand here with a price tag of Rs. 1.01 lakh. The Italian brand had previously removed its disc brake variant to make the scooter more accessible to buyers here. It is backed by a 124.5cc engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aprilia made its debut in India with the SR 150 in 2016. The scooter took the market by storm due to its potent engine and dynamic handling characteristics and was praised by the media and buyers alike.

The Italian marque had recently hiked the price of the Storm 125 to counter the rising input costs. However, no explanation was given for its discontinuation.

Design The scooter has an aggressive design language with 12-inch wheels

The Aprilia Storm 125 flaunts a sporty look with a sharp V-shaped apron, a rectangular headlight unit with a gloss-black surround, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a slim tail section, and a single-piece grab rail. The scooter houses a semi-digital instrument console and has large angular mirrors. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information It was available with a 125cc engine

The Storm 125 was available with a BS6-compliant 124.5cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generated a maximum power of 9.78hp and a peak torque of 9.6Nm.

Safety It is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the Aprilia Storm 125 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) to ensure optimal braking performance in all conditions. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the scooter.

Information Aprilia Storm 125: Pricing

The now discontinued Aprilia Storm 125 carried a price tag of Rs. 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The entry-level title in the brand's portfolio is now taken over by SR 125.