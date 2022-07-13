Auto

2023 BMW S 1000 R breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 13, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 BMW S 1000 R features real-time tire pressure monitoring system (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its S 1000 R for the global markets. It features minor tech updates and new color schemes, namely Black Storm Metallic and Bluestone Metallic. The motorcycle has a sporty design and offers various electronic riding aids as standard. It is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad had first introduced the S 1000 R in 2014 as a streetfighter version of its flagship superbike, the S 1000 RR.

The motorcycle shares components such as engine, gearbox, frame, and suspension with the fully-faired variant, albeit in slightly tweaked form to suit its road-biased nature.

The automaker has updated the 2023 iteration with features such as real-time tire pressure monitoring system.

Design The streetfighter rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels

The 2023 BMW S 1000 R sports a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, radiator shrouds, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with LED taillight. It packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. The motorcycle has a seat height of 830mm, with an optional lower seat (810mm).

Information It is available with a 999cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 S 1000 R remains mechanically unaltered to the outgoing model. It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 165hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider's safety, the new S 1000 R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and four riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Dynamic Pro. Suspension duties are taken care of by fully-adjustable 46mm inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 BMW S 1000 R: Pricing

The 2023 BMW S 1000 R retails for a base price of $13,945 (approximately Rs. 11.09 lakh) and goes up to $21,605 (approximately Rs. 17.18 lakh) with all options in the US.