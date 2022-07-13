2023 BMW S 1000 R breaks cover: Check features
BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its S 1000 R for the global markets. It features minor tech updates and new color schemes, namely Black Storm Metallic and Bluestone Metallic. The motorcycle has a sporty design and offers various electronic riding aids as standard. It is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year.
- BMW Motorrad had first introduced the S 1000 R in 2014 as a streetfighter version of its flagship superbike, the S 1000 RR.
- The motorcycle shares components such as engine, gearbox, frame, and suspension with the fully-faired variant, albeit in slightly tweaked form to suit its road-biased nature.
- The automaker has updated the 2023 iteration with features such as real-time tire pressure monitoring system.
The 2023 BMW S 1000 R sports a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, radiator shrouds, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with LED taillight. It packs a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. The motorcycle has a seat height of 830mm, with an optional lower seat (810mm).
The 2023 S 1000 R remains mechanically unaltered to the outgoing model. It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 165hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
For rider's safety, the new S 1000 R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and four riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Dynamic Pro. Suspension duties are taken care of by fully-adjustable 46mm inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear of the motorcycle.
The 2023 BMW S 1000 R retails for a base price of $13,945 (approximately Rs. 11.09 lakh) and goes up to $21,605 (approximately Rs. 17.18 lakh) with all options in the US.