2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 28, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard rides on 17-inch wire-spoke wheel (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has launched the 2022 Urban Motard variant of its Scrambler model in India at a price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle features a high-set front mudguard and a dual-tone paint scheme of 'Star White Silk white and Ducati GP '19 Red' with custom graphics on the side of the tank. The two-wheeler is powered by a 71.8hp, 803cc L-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Scrambler range of motorcycles was originally made for the US market in the early 1960s and it gained popularity as a flat-track racing bike.

Ducati revived the moniker in 2015 as a retro-inspired dual-sport offering with either a 803cc or 1,079cc L-twin engine with traditional Desmodromic valves.

The 2022 Urban Motard rivals the Triumph Street Scrambler and BMW R nineT Scrambler in India.

Design The motorcycle sports round LED headlamp and wire-spoke wheels

The 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard flaunts a sculpted 13.5 fuel tank with a dual-tone paint scheme and Graffiti style graphics, a round LED headlamp with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a flat single-piece seat, dual-barrel exhaust, and sleek LED taillight. It packs an LCD instrument console with connectivity options. The bike rides on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.

Information It is backed by a 72hp, 803cc engine

The 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard draws power from an 803cc, air-cooled, L-twin Desmodromic distribution engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 71.8hp and a peak torque of 66.2Nm.

Safety The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Kayaba inverted forks on the front and a pre-load adjustable Kayaba mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard: Pricing and availability

Ducati has launched the 2022 Scrambler Urban Motard in India with a price tag of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle can now be purchased via all Ducati dealerships across the country.