Limited-run Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 15, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition is equipped with cornering ABS (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the Stealth Gray Special Edition of its FTR model. Its production is limited to 150 units globally. The bike flaunts a gray finish on various body parts and offers a host of electronic riding aids, including traction control. It is backed by a 1,203cc, V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 123hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Indian Motorcycle is one of the oldest automakers in the world, with a rich history in flat-track racing events, popular in the US.

The FTR series was built as a tribute to the brand's sporting lineage and has garnered positive feedback from customers and media across the globe.

To celebrate its success, the bikemaker has unveiled a Stealth Gray version limited to 150 units.

Design The bike flaunts 17-inch wheels and twin-barrel exhaust

The Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition is based on the S variant. It features a sloping fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a stepped-up seat, a dual-barrel Akrapovic exhaust, and a ProTaper-sourced tubular handlebar. It packs a 4.3-inch colored TFT instrument cluster with support for connectivity options and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with red pinstripes.

Information It is backed by a 123hp, 1,203cc engine

The Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition is fueled by a 1,203cc, V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill develops a maximum power of 123hp and 120Nm of peak torque.

Safety It gets cornering ABS and 3 riding modes

For the rider's safety, the Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and three riding modes. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by fully-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Indian FTR Stealth Gray Special Edition are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect it to carry a hefty premium over the S variant, which carries a price tag of $15,000 (around Rs. 12 lakh) in the US.