Citroen C3 hatchback turbo-petrol review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jun 15, 2022, 01:42 pm 4 min read

2022 Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20

The C3 hatchback is one of the most awaited new cars and would be the second product from Citroen after the C5 Aircross. While there is no dearth of competition, Citroen is confident about the positioning of the car and its driving dynamics as well as the powertrain line-up. So, how good is the C3? We drove the turbo-petrol manual variant to find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

A mass market offering is crucial for any automaker to gain any serious foothold in the competitive Indian car market and Citroen has done just that with its C3.

The hatchback also has a high rate of localization in terms of production and aims to dissect various segments with its unique positioning.

This story helps you understand this new car better.

Exteriors The car has an attractive design

With a length of 3,981mm, the Citroen C3 straddles between the hatchback and the SUV space while its biggest highlight happens to be its exterior design. The styling is funky and attractive thanks to the huge chrome grille at the front and the colored accents being added everywhere. 15-inch wheels are proportionate while the rear styling is reminiscent of a hatchback.

Interiors The cabin gets colored accents

The interiors carry that same extrovert design theme as the exteriors but the quality is surprisingly good with the dashboard especially being well built. Colored accents similar to the exterior add a touch of sportiness too. A large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster are the other highlights. That said, the presence of manual air conditioning knobs detract from the premium feel.

Space The car has the longest wheelbase in its class

The C3 has the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,540mm and that clearly shows in terms of its spacious interiors. Rear seat headroom and legroom is excellent for two passengers while a central transmission tunnel limits it from being a 5-seater. The seating position itself is high and provides a great view ahead. There are no adjustable headrests though. Boot capacity is 315-liter.

Features From a 10.0-inch touchscreen to wireless smartphone connectivity

The 10.0-inch touchscreen is easily best in class while wireless smartphone connectivity is useful. You also get a 4-speaker audio system, dual airbags, parking sensors, fast USB charging plus the aforementioned digital instrument cluster. The equipment list, however, has some signs of cost cutting. There is no rear-view camera, rear ac vents or even a rear wiper.

Performance It is the most powerful car in its class

The C3 gets a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol powertrain with 110hp/190Nm. These figures make it the most powerful in its class while standard is a 6-speed manual gearbox with no automatic option yet. Power delivery is strong and the healthy amount of torque makes driving effortless. It feels quick no doubt and the 6-speed manual gearbox is also light to use with decent shift quality.

Ride quality The car has an absorbent suspension

The suspension is also one of the clear indications of the fact that the C3 has been developed for our market. The ride quality is befitting a much larger SUV while the 180mm ground clearance makes it easy to go over uneven terrain. The light steering and the tight turning circle is also quite impressive. In terms of its fuel efficiency, expect 11-12km/l.

Our verdict Should you wait for it?

With a high amount of localization, we expect the C3 to be positioned along side rival hatchbacks with an expected price range of Rs. 5-8 lakh. That would make the C3 a great value proposition in terms of its excellent performance and practicality. While it is missing some crucial equipment, an aggressive price-tag has the potential to make the C3 a bestseller.

Citroen C3 What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Attractive styling Spacious interiors Powerful turbo-petrol engine Excellent suspension Bad Stuff: Missing essential equipment No automatic gearbox option