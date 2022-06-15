Auto

Bugatti delivers first bespoke Centodieci: What's special about the hypercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 15, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Bugatti Centodieci is limited to only 10 units (Photo credit: Bugatti)

French luxury automaker Bugatti has delivered the first unit of its limited-run Centodieci hypercar to its owner. The bespoke model flaunts a Bugatti Bleu (blue) paintwork, a luxurious two-seater cabin with chessboard-like patterns, and runs on an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that makes 1,600hp of power. Let us have a look at some key features of the Centodieci.

Why does this story matter?

Bugatti Centodieci is hand-built at Molsheim, France and the brand took four months to create its interiors. The vehicle has undergone extensive testing in extreme conditions to ensure that customers get the best possible performance.

It is impossible to buy one now. All 10 units, priced at $8 million (around Rs. 63 crore) each, have been sold out.

Exteriors The car has five diamond-shaped air vents on the B-pillars

Bugatti Centodieci is inspired by the EB110 introduced in 1991, which was considered to be the fastest supercar of its time. The car sports a classic Italian wedge shape, with five diamond-shaped air vents on the B-pillars, sleek headlights with LED DRLs, eight taillamp elements for lighting, and blacked-out quad exhausts. A prominent front splitter and massive mechanically-adjustable rear wing ensure better aerodynamics.

Interiors The hypercar gets an illuminated instrument cluster

Bugatti Centodieci gets a regal-looking cabin with a 'chessboard-like' pattern on the center console, floor mats, door panels, the two seats, as well as the headliner. It houses several dials, vertically-positioned AC vents, an illuminated instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD, among other features.

Performance It exerts 90kg of extra downforce compared to Chiron

Bugatti Centodieci is backed by an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that generates 1,600hp of power at 7,000rpm. A 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system are also offered. The car delivers over 90kg of additional downforce compared to Chiron and more than 1.6G of lateral acceleration. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.4 seconds and attains a top speed of 380km/h.