Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE bookings open in India: Check expected price

2022 Hyundai VENUE bookings open in India: Check expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai VENUE will get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support

Hyundai has officially opened the order books for the 2022 VENUE in India, prior to its June 16 launch. The compact SUV can be booked via the brand's online 'Click To Buy' platform or through authorized dealerships for Rs. 21,000. The South Korean automaker had released a teaser video recently, which showcases the overall design and highlights a few important features of the four-wheeler.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai VENUE has been one of the most successful models in India, completing the three lakh sales milestone recently.

The compact SUV had not been updated by the South Korean automaker since its debut in 2019.

With the bookings now open and the launch date in sight, the brand plans to keep the excitement levels high for the upcoming facelifted model.

Exteriors The car will feature a new-age Parametric grille

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will follow the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language with a Parametric grille with chrome inserts, a sculpted hood, projector LED headlights with split-type DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, and a revised bumper will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2022 VENUE will draw power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that develops 120hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 83hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 100hp/240Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by either a manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will provide reclining rear seats

On the inside, the 2022 Hyundai VENUE will have a spacious five-seater cabin with connected car technology, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, remotely-operated climate control, a drive-mode selector, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Blue Link support. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 VENUE will be declared by Hyundai during its June 16 launch event. We expect the compact SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.