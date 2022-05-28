Yamaha launches 2022 version of MT-25 in Japan: Details here
Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its MT-25 streetfighter motorcycle in Japan. It gets a revised engine, updated headlight unit, and optional quickshifter. As for the highlights, the bike draws power from a much cleaner 250cc, parallel-twin motor that now adheres to the new Reiwa 2 emission standards, which are equivalent to the BS6/Euro 5 norms. It retains the overall aggressive design language.
- Yamaha is known globally for its racing prowess. It has multiple world superbike championships, MotoGP victories, and Dakar rally wins under its belt.
- The Japanese automaker also brings its racing tech to the road-legal R and MT range of motorcycles to the global market.
- The brand now plans to show its green credentials with the recently launched MT-25 by complying with various emission norms.
The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 sits on a diamond-type steel frame and gets a revised projector LED headlight unit with twin DRLs, a muscular 14-liter fuel tank with extensions, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 165kg.
The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 is powered by a Reiwa 2-compliant (BS6 for India) 250cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 34.5hp and 23Nm a peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an optional quickshifter.
For rider's safety, the 2022 Yamaha MT-25 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard for the Japanese market. Suspension duties on the quarter-liter motorcycle are handled by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end. It rides on 110/70 section (front) and 140/70 section (rear) tires.
The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 carries a price tag of ¥6,32,500 (approximately Rs. 3.87 lakh) in Japan. However, It is highly unlikely for the quarter-liter streetfighter to make it to India anytime soon.