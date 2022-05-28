Auto

Yamaha launches 2022 version of MT-25 in Japan: Details here

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 28, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Yamaha MT-25 complies with Japan's Reiwa 2 emissions standards, equivalent to India's BS6 norms (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its MT-25 streetfighter motorcycle in Japan. It gets a revised engine, updated headlight unit, and optional quickshifter. As for the highlights, the bike draws power from a much cleaner 250cc, parallel-twin motor that now adheres to the new Reiwa 2 emission standards, which are equivalent to the BS6/Euro 5 norms. It retains the overall aggressive design language.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yamaha is known globally for its racing prowess. It has multiple world superbike championships, MotoGP victories, and Dakar rally wins under its belt.

The Japanese automaker also brings its racing tech to the road-legal R and MT range of motorcycles to the global market.

The brand now plans to show its green credentials with the recently launched MT-25 by complying with various emission norms.

Design The bike gets projector LED headlight and 14-liter fuel tank

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 sits on a diamond-type steel frame and gets a revised projector LED headlight unit with twin DRLs, a muscular 14-liter fuel tank with extensions, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 165kg.

Information It is fueled by a 250cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 is powered by a Reiwa 2-compliant (BS6 for India) 250cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 34.5hp and 23Nm a peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an optional quickshifter.

Safety The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS for added safety

For rider's safety, the 2022 Yamaha MT-25 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard for the Japanese market. Suspension duties on the quarter-liter motorcycle are handled by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end. It rides on 110/70 section (front) and 140/70 section (rear) tires.

Information 2022 Yamaha MT-25: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 carries a price tag of ¥6,32,500 (approximately Rs. 3.87 lakh) in Japan. However, It is highly unlikely for the quarter-liter streetfighter to make it to India anytime soon.