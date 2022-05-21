Hero Splendor Plus XTEC debuts in India at Rs. 73,000
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XTEC variant of its Splendor Plus commuter motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the model flaunts new graphics and color options. It also gets more features, including a segment-first digital instrument cluster as well as a USB charging socket. It draws power from a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 7.9hp.
- The XTEC version of the Hero Splendor Plus offers better looks and more features as compared to the standard model but remains mechanically unchanged. It should aid in raising the vehicle's sales in our market.
- The new variant has been priced competitively and takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Platina, Honda CD 110 Deluxe, and TVS Radeon.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC has a sloping fuel tank, single-piece seat, pillion grab rail, and a lengthy exhaust. The bike packs a halogen headlight with an LED DRL strip on top of it, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on black alloy wheels. It is offered in Sparkling Beta Blue, Pearl White, Canvas Black, and Tornado Gray shades.
The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is fueled by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine with auto start/stop technology, linked to a 4-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.9hp and a peak torque of 8.05Nm.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a side-stand alert and a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.
In India, the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC sports a price figure of Rs. 72,900. In comparison, the standard i3s model bears a price tag of Rs. 70,700 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).