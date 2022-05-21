Auto

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC debuts in India at Rs. 73,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 21, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC gets segment-first digital instrument cluster (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has launched the XTEC variant of its Splendor Plus commuter motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the model flaunts new graphics and color options. It also gets more features, including a segment-first digital instrument cluster as well as a USB charging socket. It draws power from a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 7.9hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The XTEC version of the Hero Splendor Plus offers better looks and more features as compared to the standard model but remains mechanically unchanged. It should aid in raising the vehicle's sales in our market.

The new variant has been priced competitively and takes on rivals such as the Bajaj Platina, Honda CD 110 Deluxe, and TVS Radeon.

Design The bike is available in four colors

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC has a sloping fuel tank, single-piece seat, pillion grab rail, and a lengthy exhaust. The bike packs a halogen headlight with an LED DRL strip on top of it, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on black alloy wheels. It is offered in Sparkling Beta Blue, Pearl White, Canvas Black, and Tornado Gray shades.

Information It is backed by an 8hp, 97cc engine

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is fueled by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine with auto start/stop technology, linked to a 4-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.9hp and a peak torque of 8.05Nm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a side-stand alert and a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Hero Splendor Plus XTEC: Pricing

In India, the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC sports a price figure of Rs. 72,900. In comparison, the standard i3s model bears a price tag of Rs. 70,700 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).