Auto

Maserati Cielo convertible to break cover on May 25

Maserati Cielo convertible to break cover on May 25

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 21, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Maserati Cielo is the spiritual successor of the GranCabrio (Photo credit: Carwale)

Maserati is set to unveil its upcoming car, the Cielo, on May 25. It is a convertible version of the MC20 coupe which was launched in India last year. "Cielo" is the Italian word for sky, which is an indication of the open-top nature of the sports car. It will bear resemblance to the coupe model and will likely feature the same engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maserati Cielo is the successor to the GranCabrio, which was one of the successful models of the Italian marque. It was on sale from 2010 to 2019 and competed against Ferrari California and Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.

The Italian automaker is now planning to ride on the back of the relatively successful MC20 coupe, by launching its convertible version.

Exteriors The car will feature swept-back headlights and a hardtop roof

The Maserati Cielo will feature a large muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, wide air dams, a retractable roof, and swept-back, angular LED headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by butterfly doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels similar to the MC20. Thin LED taillights and dual exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information Maserati Cielo will draw power from a 3.0-liter, V6 engine

The details are yet to be confirmed but we expect the Maserati Cielo to be powered by the 3.0-liter V6 engine from the MC20. The mill generates a maximum power of 641hp and 730Nm of peak torque. It will likely get an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature a 10.25-inch infotainment system

The details regarding the interiors of the Maserati Cielo are under the wraps. However, we expect it to provide a sporty, 2-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, carbon fiber trims on the dashboard, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It should also house a 10.2-inch driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Maserati Cielo: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Maserati Cielo will be disclosed at the time of launch. We expect the convertible to be priced around the same range as the MC20 coupe, which starts at Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India.