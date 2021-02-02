-
Ferrari Roma launched in India at Rs. 3.61 croreLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 05:48 pm
Italian carmaker Ferrari has finally brought its luxury sports car, the Roma, to the Indian market. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 3.61 crore.
As for the key highlights, the Roma has an elegant design, a 2+2 seater cabin, hi-tech vehicle dynamics, and a turbo-charged V8 petrol motor.
To recall, it was globally unveiled in late-2019.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Ferrari Roma: At a glance
Ferrari Roma is built on the GT design language and features a body-colored grille, a sloping roofline, an integrated rear spoiler, matrix LED headlamps, LED taillamps, and LED DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it is 4.6 meters long and weighs at 1,472kg.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Ferrari Roma offers a luxurious cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, and height-adjustable seats.
It also packs a 16.0-inch digital instrument console and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center.
For safety, the coupe has provisions for six airbags, an engine immobilizer, power door locks, traction control, and electronic stability control.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Roma packs a 4.0-liter V8 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 603hp of maximum power at 5,750-7,500rpm and 760Nm of peak torque at 3,000-5,750rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Notably, this motor has won the 'International Engine of the Year' award for four years in a row and is also available on the 488 Pista.
Information
What about price?
The Ferrari Roma has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 3.61 crore (ex-showroom). Like most Ferrari cars, buyers can customize this coupe as per their liking for an additional cost.