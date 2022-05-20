Auto

Mercedes-Benz showcases Vision AMG concept, the future of performance mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 20, 2022, 03:22 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG concept borrows its styling cues from the Mercedes Formula 1 car (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision AMG concept car. It showcases the future of performance mobility from the AMG division. The sedan gets an aerodynamic design and will feature a tech-loaded cabin made of sustainable materials. It will draw power from an electric powertrain and will be underpinned by AMG.EA architecture. The vehicle shown is a ground-up new product, according to Philipp Schiemer, CEO, Mercedes-AMG.

Context Why does this story matter?

Electrification and sustainable mobility are currently hot topics for every automaker across the globe, with each trying to gain as much as possible from the EV segment.

Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of luxury electric vehicles with products such as the EQS sedan, the EQE, and the EQC SUVs.

The German carmaker had recently unveiled the VISION EQXX concept as well.

Exteriors The Vision AMG concept flaunts three-dimensional taillight units

Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG has a sculpted bonnet, a closed grille with backlit vertical slats, and a sleek, lightbar-like headlight design. On the sides, it is flanked by slim camera units in place of ORVMs and blacked-out, multi-spoke wheels with AMG badge. The rear features a triple-circular taillight unit on each side with a three-dimensional lighting effect, resembling traditional exhaust pipes.

Information The sedan will feature state-of-the-art electric powertrain

The details regarding the powertrain options for the Vision AMG concept are yet to be disclosed by the German automaker. However, we expect the company to introduce something state-of-the-art on the production version.

Interiors The car may get four seats and a large display

The interiors of the Vision AMG concept have not been revealed by Mercedes-Benz. However, we can see the overall shape of the sedan is following the VISION EQXX concept. The automaker may offer a four-seater cabin made of sustainable materials like bamboo, vegan leather, and fabric along with a massive, 47.5-inch 8K display from the VISION EQXX.

Information Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG concept: What can we expect?

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG is a concept sedan and it previews the future of performance mobility for the German marque. However, the brand has not disclosed any timeline for a production version. We expect it to take the final form in 2025.