SKODA KUSHAQ Active Peace variant launched at Rs. 10 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 20, 2022, 01:40 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ Active Peace comes with tire pressure monitoring system as standard (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has discreetly introduced a new base variant of its popular KUSHAQ SUV. It is called 'Active Peace.' The new trim is available only with the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and misses out on key features such as an audio system and automatic climate control to keep the cost in check. This move by the Czech automaker is done to counter the global semiconductor shortage.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA has nearly 120 years of experience as an automaker. It is known for creating tech-laden yet value-for-money products which are trendsetters for their respective segments.

The KUSHAQ was a game-changer in the SUV segment when it made its debut last year.

The new base variant currently skips on essential features which the company claims can be added at a later date.

Exteriors The SUV gets roof rails and chrome-surrounded grille

The new Active Peace trim features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air dam, dual-pod halogen headlights, a black plastic skid plate, and fog lights. On the sides, it gets roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black cladding on doors and wheel arches, and 16-inch steel wheels. The rear of the SUV has wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is powered by a 113hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

SKODA KUSHAQ Active Peace is available only with the 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel-drive system. The motor generates a maximum power of 113hp and a peak torque of 178Nm.

Interiors The car features tire pressure monitoring and engine stop/start system

On the inside, the SKODA KUSHAQ Active Peace gets a spacious 5-seater cabin with all-black dashboard trim and fabric upholstery, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It lacks the touchscreen infotainment system available on the higher trims, but the company has provisions to add it later in time at a cost of Rs. 30,000. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ Active Peace: Pricing and availability

The new SKODA KUSHAQ Active Peace base variant is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This makes it the most value-for-money offering in the line-up. The SUV is available for booking online as well as via dealerships across the country.