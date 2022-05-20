Limited-run BMW M4 CSL debuts with sporty looks, 543hp powertrain
BMW has unveiled its performance-oriented 2023 M4 CSL at a staggering price of $140,895 (approximately Rs. 1.09 crore) in the US market. The German automaker is planning a limited run of just 1,000 units with the production expected to commence in July. The coupe is the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring circuit, clocking 7 minutes and 20.2 seconds.
- BMW has a history of making special editions of its existing sedans, coupes, and SUVs via the M Performance division. It focuses primarily on creating track-focused vehicles that can be driven on the road.
- The M4 CSL or 'Competition Sports Lightweight' is nearly 109kg lighter than the car it is based on.
- It rivals the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS.
The BMW M4 CSL has a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, a wide air dam, a front splitter, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and CSL-exclusive forged alloy wheels. The coupe gets a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillights, a ducktail spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips at the rear.
The BMW M4 CSL draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 543hp and 649Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with paddle shifters and a rear-wheel-drive system.
On the inside, the BMW M4 CSL gets a sporty 2-seater cabin with carbon fiber elements on the dashboard and central console, adjustable carbon bucket seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The coupe packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with all the connectivity options from the regular M4. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
BMW has launched its performance-oriented M4 CSL in the US market with a price-tag of $140,895 (approximately Rs. 1.09 crore). The coupe is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide and is unlikely to reach our shores anytime soon.