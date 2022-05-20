Auto

Limited-run BMW M4 CSL debuts with sporty looks, 543hp powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 20, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

2023 BMW M4 CSL rides on exclusive forged alloy wheels to reduce the overall weight (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has unveiled its performance-oriented 2023 M4 CSL at a staggering price of $140,895 (approximately Rs. 1.09 crore) in the US market. The German automaker is planning a limited run of just 1,000 units with the production expected to commence in July. The coupe is the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring circuit, clocking 7 minutes and 20.2 seconds.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW has a history of making special editions of its existing sedans, coupes, and SUVs via the M Performance division. It focuses primarily on creating track-focused vehicles that can be driven on the road.

The M4 CSL or 'Competition Sports Lightweight' is nearly 109kg lighter than the car it is based on.

It rivals the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS.

Exteriors The coupe flaunts forged alloy wheels and quad exhaust tips

The BMW M4 CSL has a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, a wide air dam, a front splitter, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and CSL-exclusive forged alloy wheels. The coupe gets a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillights, a ducktail spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips at the rear.

Information It runs on a 543hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine

The BMW M4 CSL draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, 6-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 543hp and 649Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with paddle shifters and a rear-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features carbon bucket seats and digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the BMW M4 CSL gets a sporty 2-seater cabin with carbon fiber elements on the dashboard and central console, adjustable carbon bucket seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The coupe packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with all the connectivity options from the regular M4. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 BMW M4 CSL: Pricing and availability

BMW has launched its performance-oriented M4 CSL in the US market with a price-tag of $140,895 (approximately Rs. 1.09 crore). The coupe is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide and is unlikely to reach our shores anytime soon.