Auto

2023 BMW 8 Series goes official with illuminating grille

2023 BMW 8 Series goes official with illuminating grille

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

BMW refreshes its 8 Series line-up in the US (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has refreshed its 8 Series Coupe, Cabriolet, and Gran Coupe models with some interior as well as exterior upgrades. The facelifted 8 Series flaunts a 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Professional display and a new illuminating grille that activates when the vehicle is unlocked or the door is open. Additionally, the refreshed M850i xDrive models get the classic BMW Motorsport logo.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW had first unveiled its 8 Series in 2018 and the German automaker has now refreshed its models with some cosmetic tweaks. Although mild, the changes are eye-catching with the new light-up grille and a bigger digital console.

To celebrate 50 years of the BMW M brand, the company has added the classic logo on the M850i xDrive models.

Exteriors The M850i xDrive boasts M exterior mirrors

2023 BMW 8 Series Coupe (Photo credit: BMW) 2023 BMW 8 Series Cabriolet (Photo credit: BMW) 2023 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe (Photo credit: BMW)

The BMW 8 Series (facelift) flaunts a new illuminating grille with redesigned U-shaped vertical bars. The M850i xDrive model gets M exterior mirrors and the classic BMW M Motorsport logo on the trunk, hood, and wheels hub. The coupe also gets Shadowline headlights with dark inserts, black calipers, and a black kidney grille. The 8 Series is offered in five new colors.

Information The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

The 2023 BMW 8 Series is powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 motor mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 617hp and a peak torque of 749Nm.

Interiors The 8 Series gets 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Professional display

Photo credit: BMW

BMW has not made many interior changes to the latest 8 Series models. However, the one significant change is that the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster has been replaced with a larger 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Professional display. Other features include a 4-seater cabin with ventilated seats, leather upholstery, and a multi-functional steering wheel. For safety, there are multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system, and parking cameras.

Information How much does it cost?

In the US, the 2023 BMW 8 Series will carry the same starting price-tag as the 2022 model, i.e., the 2023 Coupe and Gran Coupe will start at $85,000 (around Rs. 63.5 lakh) whereas the Convertible will start at $94,400 (roughly Rs. 70.52 lakh).