Honda teases its 2024 Prologue electric SUV: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 20, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Honda Prologue will arrive in North America in 2024 (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda is expected to introduce its Prologue SUV in North America sometime around 2024. In the latest development, the brand has released a teaser image of the upcoming vehicle, highlighting important design details. The picture suggests that it will have sleek LED headlights, roof rails, and door-mounted ORVMs, among other highlights. It will draw power from an electric powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Prologue will be a product resulting from the joint venture between Honda and General Motors and shall be based on the latter's Ultium modular EV architecture.

The car is expected to offer good looks, lots of features, and decent performance. After North America, it should arrive in Europe as well as select Asian markets. However, its debut in India seems unclear.

Exteriors The car will have narrow grille and flared wheel arches

The Honda Prologue will have a "neo-rugged" look featuring, a lengthy sculpted hood, a narrow grille, sleek LED headlamps, vertically-oriented fog light enclosures, and a trapezoidal air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, contrast-colored ORVMs and door handles, flared wheel arches, and sporty-looking wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillights should be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It should promise a minimum range of 480km per charge

The Honda Prologue will run on an electric powertrain, featuring a battery with a capacity between 50-200kWh. It will be linked to an all-wheel-drive system and should allow the vehicle to deliver a range of at least 480km on a single charge.

Interiors The four-wheeler might get a head-up display and ADAS

The Honda Prologue is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring a head-up display, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ADAS, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors.

Information Honda Prologue: Availability

The Honda Prologue is expected to be manufactured at General Motors' factory in Mexico and should be up for grabs in North America sometime in 2024. Its pricing details will be disclosed around that time.