Auto

Ola S1, S1 Pro's bookings to start from May 21

Ola S1, S1 Pro's bookings to start from May 21

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 20, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are propelled by an 8.5kW electric motor (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric is set to open the purchase window for its S1 and S1 Pro scooters in India on Saturday (May 21). This will be the second time the online purchase option will be opened since March 2022. A price hike is also on the cards. To recall, the company had received over one lakh reservations for both vehicles within 24 hours of launch.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, Ola Electric had entered the two-wheeler market with the S1 and S1 Pro after acquiring Etergo BV. It crossed the 50,000 unit production milestone last month.

The automaker had promised an accelerated production, but plans were hampered due to the global semiconductor shortage.

With the second purchase window opening soon, the brand aims to take the ever-growing EV segment a notch higher.

Design The scooters have all-LED lighting and 12-inch alloy wheels

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters have a minimalist design with an all-LED lighting setup, a flat seat with a single-piece grab rail, and a large footboard. They also house a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The two vehicles ride on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and have a flush-fitted side stand.

Information S1 Pro delivers a range of 181km on single charge

Both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kW electric motor. The former is paired with a 2.98kWh battery pack, while the latter is linked to a larger 3.97kWh unit. The scooters promise a range of 121km and 181km on a single charge, respectively.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

Both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with regenerative braking for improved efficiency. The suspension duties on the scooters are handled by a single telescopic fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The Pro variant also gets cruise control and hill hold assist.

Information Ola S1 and S1 Pro: Pricing

In India, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1.29 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). These prices may vary depending on the EV subsidies applicable in different states.