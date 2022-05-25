Auto

BMW 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe Edition ColorVision revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 25, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

The Edition ColorVision models will go on sale in July (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has introduced the 'Edition ColorVision' models of its 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe sedan. The duo will be up for grabs from July onward. As for the highlights, the cars flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out, and also offer more equipment as standard. Under the hood, they are available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW 1 Series And 2 Series Gran Coupe have been on sale for quite some time and by introducing their 'Edition ColorVision' variants, the brand wants to raise their appeal in Europe.

The new models are likely to attract a lot of buyers in the Old Continent. They might also make their way to select international markets.

Exteriors The cars have 18-inch wheels and wrap-around taillights

BMW 1 Series And 2 Series Gran Coupe Special Edition ColorVision have a kidney grille, sleek headlights, and a three-section lower air vent in the front apron. They are flanked by ORVMs and Y-spoked 18-inch M light-alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. A dark diffuser and dual exhaust tips grace the rear. They are available in several shades, including Dakar Yellow and Macao Blue.

Information They are fueled by petrol as well as diesel engines

The BMW 1 Series And 2 Series Gran Coupe Special Edition ColorVision are offered with a choice of multiple petrol and diesel engines, all of which are mated to an all-wheel-drive system. However, the BMW 128ti powertrain option is not available.

Interiors The vehicles get ambient lighting and M Sport seats

The BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Special Edition ColorVision have a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, floor mats with bespoke piping, M Sport seats, and dual-tone Dakota leather upholstery. They house an M leather steering wheel, an anthracite-colored headliner, an M driver's footrest, stainless steel pedals, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information How much do they cost?

The pricing details of the Edition ColorVision package have not been disclosed. However, in the UK, the BMW 1 Series starts at £27,245 (around Rs. 26.46 lakh), while the 2 Series Gran Coupe begins at £28,705 (roughly Rs. 27.9 lakh).