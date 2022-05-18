Auto

Prior to launch, specifications of India-specific Kia EV6 revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 18, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

Kia EV6 will get a 77.4kWh battery pack in India (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will commence pre-bookings for its EV6 electric car in India from May 26 onward and launch it in June. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a futuristic design and a luxurious tech-forward cabin. In our market, it will be offered with a 77.4kWh battery pack and shall promise a range of up to 528km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia EV6 is based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform. This makes it much more spacious and practical compared to a similarly-sized EV built on an ICE architecture.

The vehicle will arrive in our market as a completely built unit (CBU) and only 100 units will be retailed here. It will take on rivals from companies like Audi, Volvo, and Jaguar.

Exteriors The car flaunts a 'Digital Tiger Face' and 19-inch wheels

The Kia EV6 sports a clamshell hood, a sleek grille, and LED headlamps with DRLs that form the car's 'Digital Tiger Face.' It also gets a wide air vent. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. A raked windshield, a shark-fin antenna, a full-width narrow taillight, and a roof spoiler grace the rear end.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets an AR HUD and a wireless charger

The Kia EV6 has a spacious cabin, featuring a 16-speaker Meridian sound system, a wireless charger, an eight-way adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and an augmented reality (AR) head-up display. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Lane Keep Assist, and High Beam Assist. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel are also present.

Performance It will attain a top-speed of 186km/h

In India, the Kia EV6 will pack a 77.4kWh battery pack. Linked to a single motor, it will generate 225.8hp/350Nm in the rear-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-drive variant will get two motors with a combined output of 320.5hp/605Nm. The car will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds, hit a top-speed of 186km/h, and shall promise a range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

Kia Motors will reveal the pricing and availability details of the EV6 in India at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is likely to sport a starting price-figure of around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom) given the high import duties.