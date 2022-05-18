2023 BMW 3 Series, with better looks and features, revealed
German automaker BMW has introduced the 2023 iteration of its 3 Series sedan. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with several tech-based features, including 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the car retains the powertrain options of its predecessor.
- The 3 Series is one of BMW's most important models and it has received a mid-cycle update so that it can remain competitive in the luxury sports sedan segment.
- Its good looks and a long list of features will surely appeal to buyers in the global markets. It should also arrive on our shores, considering the 2022 model is retailed here.
The 2023 BMW 3 Series flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide kidney grille, narrow LED headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, and L-shaped air vents. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy rims with 'BMW Motorsport' roundels on the wheel caps. A shark-fin antenna, L-shaped wrap-around taillamps, and dual circular exhaust tips grace the rear end.
The new BMW 3 Series has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, cruise control, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a redesigned center console, and 5G connectivity. It houses a curved display for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment panel. The iDrive system runs on OS 8 and offers support for voice commands as well as the BMW Maps navigation system.
The 330i version of the BMW 3 Series runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that makes 255hp of power. In the 330e, the same mill is linked to a plug-in hybrid setup to deliver a maximum output of 288hp. Finally, the M340i gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 motor that generates 382hp of power. An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 BMW 3 Series in the US will be disclosed at the time of launch in July. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at $42,445 (around Rs. 33 lakh).