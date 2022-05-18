Auto

2023 BMW 3 Series, with better looks and features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 18, 2022, 10:08 am 2 min read

2023 BMW 3 Series will be launched in the US this July (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has introduced the 2023 iteration of its 3 Series sedan. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with several tech-based features, including 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the car retains the powertrain options of its predecessor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 3 Series is one of BMW's most important models and it has received a mid-cycle update so that it can remain competitive in the luxury sports sedan segment.

Its good looks and a long list of features will surely appeal to buyers in the global markets. It should also arrive on our shores, considering the 2022 model is retailed here.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights

The 2023 BMW 3 Series flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide kidney grille, narrow LED headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, and L-shaped air vents. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy rims with 'BMW Motorsport' roundels on the wheel caps. A shark-fin antenna, L-shaped wrap-around taillamps, and dual circular exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Interiors The sedan gets a curved display and a sunroof

The new BMW 3 Series has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, cruise control, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a redesigned center console, and 5G connectivity. It houses a curved display for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment panel. The iDrive system runs on OS 8 and offers support for voice commands as well as the BMW Maps navigation system.

Performance Multiple powertrain options are available

The 330i version of the BMW 3 Series runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that makes 255hp of power. In the 330e, the same mill is linked to a plug-in hybrid setup to deliver a maximum output of 288hp. Finally, the M340i gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 motor that generates 382hp of power. An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.

Information 2023 BMW 3 Series: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 BMW 3 Series in the US will be disclosed at the time of launch in July. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at $42,445 (around Rs. 33 lakh).