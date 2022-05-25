Auto

Pagani C10 spied testing; to be unveiled this September

Pagani C10 spied testing; to be unveiled this September

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 25, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Pagani C10 will be the brand's last car with a pure combustion engine (Photo credit: Pagani)

Italian automaker Pagani will unveil the C10 hypercar in its home country on September 12. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a prominent front diffuser, vents in the bonnet, door-mounted ORVMs, and quad exhaust tips, among other highlights. It will run on a V12 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Pagani C10 will serve as a replacement for the decade-old Huayra and is also tipped to be the brand's last model with a pure combustion setup.

The vehicle's production will be limited to just 300 units and will be up for grabs in coupe and roadster styles. Special versions might be available too.

Exteriors The car will have multi-spoke wheels and narrow headlamps

The Pagani C10 will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet with vents, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car will be flanked by two doors with vents, ORVMs mounted on thin stalks, and multi-spoke wheels. A scoop behind the roof, circular taillights, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will be fueled by an 800hp, V12 engine

The Pagani C10 hypercar will draw power from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V12 engine that should put out a maximum power of around 800hp. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a manual or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will get a carbon fiber dashboard

The Pagani C10 is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring a carbon fiber dashboard with round dials, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera. It might also house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Information Pagani C10: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Pagani C10 will be announced at the time of its unveiling. However, it should cost more than the Huayra, which is priced at $3.4 million (around Rs. 26.4 crore).