Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 breaks cover: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 25, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 will go on sale next month (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the EDITION 20 variant of its Touareg SUV. It will be up for grabs in Europe from mid-June onward and bookings are open. As for the highlights, the model flaunts cosmetic updates both inside and out and offers more features as standard. Under the hood, it is available with an option of four powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Touareg model. It is visually more impressive, offers better equipment, and packs more powerful engines in comparison to the standard model.

It is unclear whether the four-wheeler will be introduced on our shores in the near future. Provided it does, the rivalry in the market will be raised.

Exteriors The car has 20-inch wheels and LED taillights

The Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 has a sculpted hood, a grille with horizontal slats, LED headlights, and a glossy black finish on the wheel arches and rear diffuser. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars with "EDITION 20" badging, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch Bogota wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with a cherry red tint and a Meloe Blue paintwork are also available.

Information Multiple powertrain choices are offered

Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 runs on a 3.0-liter V6 TDI engine offered in two tunes, 227.8hp/500Nm and 282hp/600Nm, and a 3.0-liter V6 TSI mill that makes 335.3hp/450Nm. A plug-in hybrid V6 TSI powertrain (376hp/600Nm) is also available. Transmission duties are handled by 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a 15.0-inch infotainment system

The Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 has a luxurious cabin, featuring black-colored Savona leather seats with diamond stitching, illuminated sill panels with the "EDITION 20" logo, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It offers dual-tone red and beige piping on the door inserts and dashboard, a leather-wrapped gear shift lever, and a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Travel Assist and multiple airbags are also available.

Information Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 carries a starting price tag of €77,530 (around Rs. 64.4 lakh). Bookings for the car are open and the vehicle will be sold from next month onward.