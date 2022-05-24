Auto

Is 2022 KTM RC 390 better than Kawasaki Ninja 300?

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2022, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Both the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 get bright paint schemes with sporty decals

Austrian two-wheeler marque KTM has launched the long-awaited 2022 RC 390 in India. The bike has received a major overhaul after quite a while. It goes up against the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the sub-400cc supersport category. While the former comes loaded with electronics such as cornering ABS and traction control, the latter gets a powerful and refined parallel-twin motor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The KTM RC 390 is considered a benchmark in the middleweight segment since its inception.

It acts as a stepping stone for riders wanting to move up to the liter-class motorcycles, by offering a sporty riding experience both on and off the track.

It was a position formerly held by the Kawasaki Ninja 300 with its potent twin-cylinder motor and committed riding ergonomics.

Design The KTM RC 390 offers better looks and features

The 2022 KTM RC 390 has a large 13.7-liter fuel tank, a new side-mounted exhaust, all-LED lighting, a revised tail section with a bolt-on subframe, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a massive 17-liter fuel tank, a twin-pod headlight, an LED taillight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split-type seats, and 17-inch wheels.

Performance The RC 390 is backed by a more powerful engine

The KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 43hp/37Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that makes 38.4hp/27Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety Both the bikes feature dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, both the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 get disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking performance. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm WP Apex inverted front forks on the former, while the latter gets telescopic forks at the front. On the rear, both the bikes feature a mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2022 KTM RC 390 motorbike can be yours for Rs. 3.14 lakh, while the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.37 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the KTM for its advanced electronics package, more powerful motor, and beefier looks. It also costs slightly less than its competitor.