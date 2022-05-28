Auto

2024 KTM 390 Adventure R found testing; design details revealed

2024 KTM 390 Adventure R found testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 28, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

KTM 390 Adventure R will be backed by a 373cc engine (Photo credit: Ultimate Motorcycling)

KTM is expected to showcase its 390 Adventure R motorbike at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan. It should be launched in India the following year. Now, a test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have spoked wheels, a new swingarm, and a TFT instrument cluster, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure R will be better-looking and more off-road focused than the KTM 390 Adventure currently on sale.

The vehicle will attract a lot of buyers in the global markets. When it makes its way to India, it will have to be priced competitively in order to take on rivals such as Hero Rally 450 and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Design The motorbike will have a stepped-up seat and full-LED lighting

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure R will sit on a tweaked trellis frame and have a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, a boomerang-shaped swingarm, and a prominent beak. It will pack a TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. It should be able to store 14.5 liters of fuel.

Information It might be backed by a 43hp, 373cc engine

The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure R is likely to be powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that makes 42.9hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the KTM 390 Adventure R will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control and dual-channel ABS. It will also get several riding modes. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by WP inverted forks on the front side and an offset mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information KTM 390 Adventure R: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the KTM 390 Adventure R will be disclosed at the time of its launch in India. However, it is tipped to bear a price tag of around Rs. 3.9 lakh (ex-showroom).