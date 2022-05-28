Auto

Hyundai CRETA N Line teased ahead of its global debut

Hyundai CRETA draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine in the South American market (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has previewed the N line variant of its CRETA SUV for the global market. It will break cover on the South American shores first. As for the highlights, the car will sport cosmetic changes, including special badging on the grille and the tailgate. The vehicle will remain mechanically unaltered. The South Korean automaker is also likely to bring it to India soon.

Hyundai has received quite a success in the SUV segment across the globe, with CRETA being one of the most popular models in the brand's line-up.

In India, the current-generation model is praised by journalists and customers alike for its tech-loaded, spacious cabin and overall performance. The car also has a long waiting period of up to eight months on our shores.

Exteriors The SUV gets an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Hyundai CRETA N Line will sport a similar design language to the current model. It will get a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille with an "N Line" badge, and LED headlights with split-type DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

Details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be disclosed. We expect the Hyundai CRETA N Line to be powered by a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 138hp/242Nm or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor sourced from Hyundai Alcazar, mated either to a manual or DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a 10.24-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the CRETA N Line will get a spacious 5-seater cabin with a blacked-out dashboard and N Line specific upholstery with red stitching, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity from the current model. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Hyundai CRETA N Line: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the CRETA N Line will be declared by Hyundai at the launch event. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current-generation top-spec model, which costs Rs. 18.18 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.