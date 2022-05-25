Auto

Pagani Huayra NC one-off supercar debuts with 830hp V12 engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 25, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Pagani Huayra NC is backed by a 6.0-liter V12 engine (Photo credit: Pagani)

Italian automaker Pagani's special projects division, called Pagani Special Projects has revealed the Huayra NC supercar. It is a unique build for a client whose identity has not been disclosed. This lightweight one-off coupe bears a head-turning look and a luxurious two-seater cabin. It draws power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 830hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pagani Huayra NC has been built by the brand's Special Projects venture which creates limited-run models and special units.

The new car is a one-off product, probably for a customer in China. The vehicle weighs just 1,240kg and offers the perfect combination of good looks and mind-boggling performance.

Sadly, the identity of the owner and price-tag of the four-wheeler has not been revealed.

Exteriors The car flaunts black wheels and large rear wing

The Pagani Huayra NC has a sloping roofline with an air scoop, a red stripe on the bonnet with vents, a prominent front splitter, and eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by two doors with vents, ORVMs mounted on thin stalks, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A diffuser, a large wing, circular taillights, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information It is backed by an 830hp, 6.0-liter engine

The Pagani Huayra NC is fueled by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 830hp. The mill is linked to a 7-speed sequential gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle gets 2 seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

The Pagani Huayra NC has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with circular AC vents, seats wrapped in blue Alcantara upholstery, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with the 12 o'clock position marked in dark red. It houses an analog instrument cluster. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS, and EBD.

Information Pagani Huayra NC: Pricing and availability

The Pagani Huayra NC is a one-off model and its pricing and availability details have not been disclosed. However, it should carry a significant premium over the standard Huayra which begins at $3.4 million (around Rs. 26.3 crore) in the US.