Auto

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition breaks cover

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition remains mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has revealed a special version of its four-door AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE car called the F1 Edition. The coupe gets several cosmetic tweaks with the 'Night' and 'Aerodynamics packages' being offered as standard. It also pays homage to the FIA medical car with bright red accents on the wheels, front splitter, and rear diffuser.

Context Why does this story matter?

AMG is the performance division of Mercedes-Benz. It is named after some of the most important engineers in the company's history and is known for creating vehicles running on advanced engines with high-speed capabilities.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is considered to be one of the world's best four-door coupes with an aggressive design and a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The sedan sports 21-inch alloy wheels and a multi-slat grille

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition features a coupe-like sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with vertical slats, swept-back headlights, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, AMG emblems, and 21-inch blacked-out wheels with a red stripe. Wrap-around taillights, a boot-mounted spoiler, a large wing, and a revised diffuser with integrated quad exhausts grace the rear.

Information It is powered by an 831hp, 4.0-liter engine

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition receives no mechanical changes. It is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine linked to an electric motor and a 6.1kWh battery. It generates a combined output of 831hp/1,400Nm. A 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT gearbox handles transmission duties.

Interiors The car gets round AC vents and four seats

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition gets a luxurious four-seater cabin with black and red Nappa leather upholstery and carbon fiber trim elements. It features automatic climate control, circular AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a single display for the digital instrument cluster and MBUX touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition: Pricing, availability

In Europe, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE F1 Edition costs around €23,800 (approximately Rs. 19.4 lakh) more than the standard model priced at €196,897 (around Rs. 1.6 crore). It is unclear whether it will arrive in India.