Hyundai pulls the plug on SANTRO hatchback in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Hyundai SANTRO draws power from a 1.1-liter engine in petrol and CNG guises (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has officially ended the production of its entry-level SANTRO hatchback for the Indian market. The car was re-launched here in an all-new avatar in 2018 but was unable to achieve the same kind of sales volumes as compared to its predecessor. Lower sales numbers and stricter safety norms are said to be the reasons behind the decision by the South Korean carmaker.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker in India in terms of sales. It has a wide portfolio of hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

The company had originally launched the SANTRO here in 1998, with the first-generation model being on sale till 2014.

The vehicle had received various facelifts and was extremely popular among first-time car buyers and fleet operators alike.

Exteriors The hatchback flaunts 13-inch wheels and swept-back headlights

The Hyundai SANTRO has a cascading grille with chrome surrounds, swept-back headlights, and fog lamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by body-colored pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 13-inch wheels. Squared-out taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and stands 3,610mm long, 1,645mm wide, and 1,560mm tall.

Information It is backed by a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter engine

The Hyundai SANTRO draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter engine that produces 68.5hp/99Nm in petrol-only guise and 59.17hp/85.3Nm in CNG avatar. The motor is mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a semi-digital instrument cluster and dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, the Hyundai SANTRO features a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, rear AC vents, manually dimming IRVM, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It houses a 2-speaker sound system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Hyundai SANTRO: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai SANTRO starts at Rs. 4.9 lakh for the base Era Executive model and goes up to Rs. 6.42 lakh for the range-topping Sportz CNG variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).