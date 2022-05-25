Auto

KOMAKI LY, DT 3000 EVs launched in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 25, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

KOMAKI LY and DT 3000 offer cruise control (Photo credit: KOMAKI)

Delhi-based KOMAKI has launched its LY and DT 3000 electric scooters in India. Their price starts at Rs. 88,000. As for the highlights, both the two-wheelers have an elegant look and offer several tech-based features, including cruise control and regenerative braking. They are backed by an electric powertrain and promise a range of up to 90km and 180km, respectively.

The KOMAKI LY and DT 3000 are the brand's third and fourth electric scooters for the Indian market this year and fall under the high-speed category.

The LY is touted as the country's first e-scooter with an anti-skid function, while the DT 3000 is claimed to pack a 'unique' battery by the brand. They rival the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and Ola S1 Pro.

Design The scooters have speakers and a USB port

KOMAKI LY and DT 3000 have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and blacked-out wheels. The scooters pack a USB charging socket, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for connected technology, and speakers. The former is offered in three shades including Jet Black and Metal Gray, while the latter comes in four colors, including Translucent Blue and Bright Red.

Information The DT 3000 model promises a greater range

KOMAKI LY packs a 62.9V Lithium Ferro phosphate battery linked to a 1.5kW electric motor and promises a range of 70-90km per charge. Meanwhile, the DT 3000 gets a 3kW BLDC motor and a 62V Lithium battery. It provides a range of 110-180km per charge.

Safety They get telescopic front forks

The KOMAKI LY and DT 3000 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cruise control and reverse assist. The LY model also has an anti-skid facility for a balanced ride. Suspension duties on the two scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information KOMAKI LY and DT 3000: Pricing

In India, the KOMAKI LY carries a price-tag of Rs. 88,000, while the DT 3000 model sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Both the vehicles are high-speed electric scooters.