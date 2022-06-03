Auto

SKODA SLAVIA sedan becomes costlier in India: Check new price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

SKODA SLAVIA now starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh in India (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has announced a price-hike of Rs. 60,000 for its mid-sized sedan, the SLAVIA in India. This happens to be the first price revision for the vehicle since its launch in February. As for the highlights, the car is available with two turbo-petrol engine options from the KUSHAQ SUV and replaces the entry-level Rapid model in the brand's line-up.

SKODA has been on a roll with its 'INDIA 2.0' project with a sizable investment of €1 billion along with Volkswagen. Together they plan to develop new vehicles based on the modular MQB-A0-IN platform.

The SLAVIA is the third offering based on the India-specific architecture to hit our shores. The recent price-hike is due to the rising input costs and semiconductor shortage.

Exteriors The car flaunts signature butterfly grille and all-LED lighting setup

SKODA SLAVIA has a muscular bonnet, a signature butterfly grille with chrome surrounds, a sloping roofline, angular dual-pod LED headlights, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, chromed window lining, Indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the sedan is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a shark fin antenna.

Information It is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options

The SKODA SLAVIA draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors The sedan features ventilated front seats and a sunroof

On the inside, the SKODA SLAVIA offers a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone color scheme, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system, which replaces the previous 10.0-inch unit due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

In India, the SKODA SLAVIA now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base Active variant and goes up to Rs. 18.39 lakh for the range-topping Style trim (all prices, ex-showroom).