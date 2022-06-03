2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition debuts in bright orange avatar
Toyota has revealed the "Special Edition" version of its 2023 GR86 sports car. The production of the vehicle is limited to just 860 units. The two-door coupe comes with an exclusive bright orange paint scheme called "Solar Shift," along with a pair of black stripes on the rear. However, the car remains mechanically identical to the regular model, with a 228hp boxer-four engine.
- The Toyota GR86 is essentially a Subaru BRZ, barring the cosmetic changes and a few tweaks to the chassis made by the brand's racing division, "Gazoo Racing."
- The two-door coupe is a highly sought model due to the ease of re-tuning for track racing events.
- It is unlikely for the vehicle to reach the Indian shores anytime soon.
The 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition flaunts an exclusive "Solar Shift" paint scheme. It has a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, a black grille with "GR" badging, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by gloss-black ORVMs and 18-inch alloy wheels with a matte black finish. Wrap-around taillights, a ducktail spoiler, and a large diffuser grace the rear of the coupe.
Toyota GR86 Special Edition remains mechanically identical to the regular model. It draws power from a 2.4-liter, boxer-four petrol engine that generates 228hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition gets a four-seater cabin with suede/leather upholstery, heated front bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker audio system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and vehicle stability control.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 GR86 Special Edition will be revealed by Toyota during its launch event. The coupe should carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at $31,325 (approximately Rs. 24.3 lakh) in the US.