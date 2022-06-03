Auto

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition debuts in bright orange avatar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition gets a blacked-out ducktail spoiler (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has revealed the "Special Edition" version of its 2023 GR86 sports car. The production of the vehicle is limited to just 860 units. The two-door coupe comes with an exclusive bright orange paint scheme called "Solar Shift," along with a pair of black stripes on the rear. However, the car remains mechanically identical to the regular model, with a 228hp boxer-four engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Toyota GR86 is essentially a Subaru BRZ, barring the cosmetic changes and a few tweaks to the chassis made by the brand's racing division, "Gazoo Racing."

The two-door coupe is a highly sought model due to the ease of re-tuning for track racing events.

It is unlikely for the vehicle to reach the Indian shores anytime soon.

Exteriors The coupe flaunts 18-inch wheels and a ducktail spoiler

The 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition flaunts an exclusive "Solar Shift" paint scheme. It has a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, a black grille with "GR" badging, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by gloss-black ORVMs and 18-inch alloy wheels with a matte black finish. Wrap-around taillights, a ducktail spoiler, and a large diffuser grace the rear of the coupe.

Information It is fueled by 228hp, 2.4-liter engine

Toyota GR86 Special Edition remains mechanically identical to the regular model. It draws power from a 2.4-liter, boxer-four petrol engine that generates 228hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car gets an 8.0-inch infotainment system and bucket seats

On the inside, the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition gets a four-seater cabin with suede/leather upholstery, heated front bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker audio system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and vehicle stability control.

Information 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 GR86 Special Edition will be revealed by Toyota during its launch event. The coupe should carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at $31,325 (approximately Rs. 24.3 lakh) in the US.