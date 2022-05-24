Auto

Polestar 3 SUV to break cover in October: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

The Polestar 3 SUV is expected to deliver a range of 483km on a charge (Photo credit: Polestar)

Polestar has confirmed the launch of its all-electric Polestar 3 SUV. The vehicle will debut in October as a performance-oriented offering. It will be the brand's second EV after the Polestar 2 and is likely to get the battery pack from its sibling. The car will enter production at the end of the year and deliveries are expected to take place soon after launch.

Why does this story matter?

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath believes that the brand's growth will be accelerated by entry into the lucrative SUV market with the long-awaited Polestar 3.

The US production of the vehicle will be handled by Volvo's factory in Charleston, South Carolina alongside the next-generation XC90. The EV will also be manufactured in China.

It will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt LED headlights and alloy rims

The design language of the Polestar 3 will be based on the Polestar 2, featuring a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and LED headlights with signature "Thor's hammer" DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight is expected to grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It will be backed by a dual-motor electric powertrain

The powertrain options of the Polestar 3 are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the car to get a dual-motor setup from the Polestar 2, which develops up to 402hp of power, depending on the trim.

Interiors The EV will provide an Android-based infotainment console

The interior details of the Polestar 3 are under the wraps. We expect it to have a spacious tech-biased cabin with a minimalist dashboard, vegan leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV will pack an Android-based infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and parking cameras will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Polestar 3: Pricing and availability

The details related to the pricing and availability of the Polestar 3 SUV will be disclosed during the launch event in October. We expect it to carry a premium over the Polestar 2 which starts at £41,900 (approximately Rs. 41 lakh) in the UK.