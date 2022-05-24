Auto

Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at Rs. 19.2 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 24, 2022, 12:40 pm 2 min read

Triumph Tiger 1200 is offered in four variants (Photo credit: Triumph)

British automaker Triumph has launched its Tiger 1200 bike in India. It is offered in four variants, namely GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro, and Rally Explorer. As for the highlights, the adventure motorcycle has an aggressive design and multiple electronic riding aids, including dual-channel ABS. It is backed by a 1,160cc, inline-three cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 147hp of power.

The Tiger 1200 range is a flagship offering in Triumph's adventure tourer catalog. It offers eye-catching looks, excellent ride and handling characteristics, and cutting-edge tech-based features.

The premium vehicle is expected to raise the competition in our market to a great extent. It takes on rivals such as the Ducati Multistrada V4 and the BMW R 1250 GS.

Design The bike has split seats and a windscreen

Triumph Tiger 1200 range features a prominent beak, an adjustable windscreen, split-style seats, handguards, and a tall-set exhaust. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels shod in Metzeler Tourance tires or wire-spoked rims. The Pro models can store 20-liter of fuel, while the Explorer variants get a 30-liter fuel tank.

Information It runs on a 147hp, 1,160cc engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200 range draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, inline-three cylinder engine that generates 147hp of power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 130Nm at 7,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

Triumph has equipped the Tiger 1200 ADV with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control and dual-channel ABS for improved handling. It also gets multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 49mm inverted telescopic forks on the front end and a preload-adjustable mono-shock absorber on the rear side.

Information Triumph Tiger 1200: Pricing

In India, the GT Pro and GT Explorer versions of the Triumph Tiger 1200 are priced at Rs. 19.19 lakh and Rs. 20.69 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Rally Pro costs Rs. 20.19 lakh and the Rally Explorer retails for Rs. 21.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).