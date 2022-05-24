Auto

Kia EV6 to be launched in India on June 2

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Kia EV6 has a driving range of up to 528km per charge (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors will officially introduce its all-electric EV6 crossover in India on June 2. The company will commence pre-bookings for the car on May 26. The EV is based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, which it shares with the IONIQ 5 from the sister brand. The vehicle has a futuristic design and a tech-biased cabin. It will arrive here as a completely built unit (CBU).

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors has made its mark in the SUV and MPV segments in the Indian market. Now the South Korean automaker plans to do the same in the EV category with its EV6 electric crossover.

However, only 100 units of the vehicle will be sold here due to the import restrictions, unlike its cousin, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which will be assembled locally.

Exteriors The car features all-LED lighting and 19-inch alloy wheels

The Kia EV6 flaunts a 'Digital Tiger Face' with a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windshield. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a wrap-around single-piece LED taillight, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end of the car.

Information It will get a 77.5kWh battery pack in India

In India, the Kia EV6 will pack a 77.4kWh battery pack linked to a single motor. The setup generates 225.8hp/350Nm in a rear-wheel-drive configuration and 320.5hp/605Nm in an all-wheel-drive avatar. The car promises a range of up to 528km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV gets 5 seats and a 12.3-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the EV6 has a spacious 5-seater cabin that features a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The car packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-speaker Meridian sound system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the EV6 crossover in India will be disclosed by Kia Motors during the launch event on June 2. However, the car will likely cost around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).