Hindustan Motors Ambassador to make comeback as EV: Details here

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 27, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

The powertrain for the new Ambassador will be developed by Peugeot (Photo credit: gaadiwale.com)

Hindustan Motors' iconic Ambassador sedan will likely make its comeback as an electric vehicle in India. The brand has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Peugeot and is currently working on the vehicle's design aspects and powertrain. The new model will be manufactured at Hindustan Motors' Chennai manufacturing plant that is currently owned by HMFCI, which is part of the CK Birla Group.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hindustan Motors is a legendary brand in India with its popular Ambassador car serving as a mode of transport for several government officials and families for decades.

The sedan was in production from 1956 to 2014. It was discontinued due to the stringent safety and emission norms post 2010.

With the JV with French automobile giant Peugeot, the company plans to revive the legend.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a large grille and designer wheels

The design of the upcoming all-electric ambassador is yet to be finalized. However, we expect it to flaunt a large grille, a muscular bonnet, an all-LED lighting setup, an upright windscreen, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the car shall be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the sedan should be graced by split-type LED taillights.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The details regarding the powertrain options for the new-generation Ambassador are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the sedan to be offered with multiple battery pack options along with a powerful electric motor.

Interiors Should feature infotainment system with latest connectivity options

The interiors of the upcoming Ambassador are still under the wraps. We expect the iconic sedan to feature a spacious cabin with a modern dashboard design and upholstery, automatic climate control, a premium sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also likely pack a large infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Hindustan Motors Ambassador EV: What to expect?

The details regarding the all-new Ambassador from Hindustan Motors are still pretty scarce. However, we expect the upgraded version of the legendary car to feature a tech-laden cabin along with a retro-modern look. The car will likely be priced competitively when it is launched here.