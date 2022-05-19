2023 Lexus RX SUV to be revealed on June 1
Lexus will unveil the fourth-generation version of its flagship RX SUV on June 1. It is said to be a ground-up redesign and will feature a modern interpretation of the brand's signature 'Spindle' grille. It is expected to be underpinned by Toyota's GA-K architecture, allowing the use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. When it debuts, it will rival Audi Q7 and BMW X7.
- Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota, with a wide variety of sedans, SUVs, and EVs under its portfolio.
- The RX is the company's flagship model, with the current-generation version being the most popular vehicle for the brand in the US market.
- The new version of the car is expected to continue the trend, with green credentials added from a hybrid powertrain.
Not much can be derived from the teaser image of the upcoming Lexus RX, but we expect it to flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, the signature 'Spindle' grille, and LED headlights with angular DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and redesigned alloy wheels. New LED taillights and a window wiper should be available on the rear.
The new-generation Lexus RX might run on a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to two electric motors and put out 305hp of power. Full-hybrid powertrains featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill or a 3.5-liter V6 unit might also be offered.
The details regarding the interiors of Lexus RX are still under wraps. We expect the car to feature a luxurious 7-seater cabin with a new dashboard design, automatic climate control, power-adjustable ventilated seats and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should be offered with a large 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from the RZ EV. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.
The details regarding the pricing and availability of the fourth-generation Lexus RX will be disclosed at the event on June 1. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $46,995 (approximately Rs. 36.5 lakh) in the US.