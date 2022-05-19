Auto

2023 Lexus RX SUV to be revealed on June 1

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2022, 04:23 pm 2 min read

2023 Lexus RX will get sleek LED headlights with angular DRLs (Photo credit: Lexus)

Lexus will unveil the fourth-generation version of its flagship RX SUV on June 1. It is said to be a ground-up redesign and will feature a modern interpretation of the brand's signature 'Spindle' grille. It is expected to be underpinned by Toyota's GA-K architecture, allowing the use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. When it debuts, it will rival Audi Q7 and BMW X7.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota, with a wide variety of sedans, SUVs, and EVs under its portfolio.

The RX is the company's flagship model, with the current-generation version being the most popular vehicle for the brand in the US market.

The new version of the car is expected to continue the trend, with green credentials added from a hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The car will feature revised 'Spindle' grille and LED headlights

Not much can be derived from the teaser image of the upcoming Lexus RX, but we expect it to flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, the signature 'Spindle' grille, and LED headlights with angular DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and redesigned alloy wheels. New LED taillights and a window wiper should be available on the rear.

Information Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The new-generation Lexus RX might run on a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to two electric motors and put out 305hp of power. Full-hybrid powertrains featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill or a 3.5-liter V6 unit might also be offered.

Interiors The SUV will get ventilated seats and large infotainment system

The details regarding the interiors of Lexus RX are still under wraps. We expect the car to feature a luxurious 7-seater cabin with a new dashboard design, automatic climate control, power-adjustable ventilated seats and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should be offered with a large 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from the RZ EV. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Information 2023 Lexus RX: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the fourth-generation Lexus RX will be disclosed at the event on June 1. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $46,995 (approximately Rs. 36.5 lakh) in the US.