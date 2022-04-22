Auto

Last Lamborghini Aventador, along with NFT, sold for $1.6 million

Last Lamborghini Aventador, along with NFT, sold for $1.6 million

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 22, 2022, 10:53 am 3 min read

2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae was auctioned off by RM Sotheby's (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has pulled the curtains over pure V12-powered supercars with the 2022 Aventador 780-4 Ultimae. The car was sold for a whopping $1.6 million. It will be built later this year and will be delivered to the buyer by September. Along with the four-wheeler, the owner will also get a one-of-one NFT of the car, and full VIP treatment from Lamborghini.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini's legacy in the automotive world has been shaped by V12-powered cars. With the automaker promising to electrify by 2024, the journey has neared its end.

The Aventador Coupe will be the last in the line of a group of legendary cars.

The company has made the ending special with an NFT version of the car.

Exteriors The car has large air scoops and an active wing

2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has an alloy and carbon fiber body with a sculpted hood, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and large air scoops. Dual exhaust tips, narrow taillamps, and an active wing grace the rear end. It comes in a Blue Nethuns and Nero Noctis shade.

Information A 769hp, V12 engine fuels the coupe

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is powered by a 6.5-liter, V12, MPI engine linked to a 7-speed automated-manual gearbox. The mill generates 769hp/720Nm. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Interiors The four-wheeler packs a performance data recorder

2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has luxurious a 2-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, special badging to signify its limited status, a black-colored dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, an infotainment panel, and a performance data recorder. For passenger's safety, it has multiple airbags.

NFT The unique NFT places the car in Mars

Lamborghini partnered with artists Krista Kim, Steve Aoki, and INVNT GROUP to create a one-of-one NFT where the real-life version of the car is placed in a digital world resembling Mars. The artists worked with Lamborghini's Ad Personam program on the exterior and interior design of the car. They took a minimalist approach so that the actual car is as unique as the NFT.

Information 2022 Lamborghini LP 780-4 Ultimae: Pricing and Availability

2022 Lamborghini LP 780-4 Ultimae was auctioned off for $1.6 million (nearly Rs. 12.2 crore). It will be built later this year and will be delivered to the buyer by September.