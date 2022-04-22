Last Lamborghini Aventador, along with NFT, sold for $1.6 million
Lamborghini has pulled the curtains over pure V12-powered supercars with the 2022 Aventador 780-4 Ultimae. The car was sold for a whopping $1.6 million. It will be built later this year and will be delivered to the buyer by September. Along with the four-wheeler, the owner will also get a one-of-one NFT of the car, and full VIP treatment from Lamborghini.
- Lamborghini's legacy in the automotive world has been shaped by V12-powered cars. With the automaker promising to electrify by 2024, the journey has neared its end.
- The Aventador Coupe will be the last in the line of a group of legendary cars.
- The company has made the ending special with an NFT version of the car.
2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has an alloy and carbon fiber body with a sculpted hood, sleek headlights, a wide air dam, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and large air scoops. Dual exhaust tips, narrow taillamps, and an active wing grace the rear end. It comes in a Blue Nethuns and Nero Noctis shade.
Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is powered by a 6.5-liter, V12, MPI engine linked to a 7-speed automated-manual gearbox. The mill generates 769hp/720Nm. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.
2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has luxurious a 2-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, special badging to signify its limited status, a black-colored dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster, an infotainment panel, and a performance data recorder. For passenger's safety, it has multiple airbags.
Lamborghini partnered with artists Krista Kim, Steve Aoki, and INVNT GROUP to create a one-of-one NFT where the real-life version of the car is placed in a digital world resembling Mars. The artists worked with Lamborghini's Ad Personam program on the exterior and interior design of the car. They took a minimalist approach so that the actual car is as unique as the NFT.
2022 Lamborghini LP 780-4 Ultimae was auctioned off for $1.6 million (nearly Rs. 12.2 crore). It will be built later this year and will be delivered to the buyer by September.